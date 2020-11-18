The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 18th November 2020

On Wednesday’s Show,

Ken catches up with Sarah McGree of The Wild Grazer in Kilkenny,

Today, money from Government for old buildings and traditional shopfronts, Sue will be talking to Minister Malcolm Noonan about that but also about Dublin Zoo,

Aislinn Murphy will be telling us how to read food labels,

The Deputy CEO of HIQA, Dr. Máirín Ryan, on the newest research on which exactly are the worst places for picking up Covid 19,

Kilkenny’s Music Generation produces a great song for our times, Sinead Blanchfield and Clodagh Fitzpatrick chat to Sue

Tourist Guide Jack Burchaell on life without guiding and Éigse Sliabh Rua,

And Emma is back to tell us she still loves Donald Trump,