The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 20th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre is back, we hear all about it,

The importance of organ donation from the perspective of someone who owes his life to it, Hugh Byrne tells us his story,

Former Deputy Chief of Staff of Irish Defence Forces Kieran Brennan on the war in Ukraine,

Edward Hayden tells us what to do with all that leftover chocolate,

Rachel Doyle from the Arboretum Lifestyle and Garden Centre on what to plant now that the sun is shining,

Great news after Liam Heffernan’s appeal yesterday,

and Tetiana Kushchyk and Patsey Cummins on coffee morning and other initiatives for our Ukranian guests.