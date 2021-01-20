The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 20th January 2021

Today on The Way It Is,

Geography Lecturer Kieran Hickey talks about wolves in Ireland,

Darragh O Loughlin of the Pharmacists Union on the vaccine roll out,

Aislinn Murphy, Senior Community Dietician, addresses pre-diabetes,

A very sad story about the death of a tiny puppy, listener Christine on this,

Michelle Walsh of Rape Crisis Network Ireland discusses their new training program for counsellors,

Niamh Barry and Kevin Barry on unveiling the statue of the late Kevin Barry in Rathvilly,

Colman Noctor, Young Person’s Psychotherapist as part of the Keep well campaign,

And Dr Eric Derr on the Inauguration of Joe Biden