Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Wednesday, 21st September 2022
The Way It Is was live from the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday 21st September
We spoke to Tom Byrne about his book “three miles of the road”.
KCLR’s Agriculture correspondent Matt O’Keeffe.
Lucy O’Connor, a UCC researcher on pesticides, Parkinson’s disease and farming.
Music from Derek Ryan and more.
