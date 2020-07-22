The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 22nd July 2020

On Wednesday’s show…Mount Juliet in Thomastown is named AA Hotel of the year, we chat with Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs for AA Ireland and Mark Dunne, General Manager of Mount Juliet. Clever eating for the summer season with HSE dietician Aislinn Murphy. Des Manning of Manning’s Travel Kilkenny on the announcement of the green list… which is causing such controversy. Hiking is the focus of this week’s series on the Blackstairs Mountains and we feature a clip from RTE Investigates: Covid – Future Health Care, which features Carlow woman Elaine Scully. First, we have an appeal from Kilkenny Gardai…