The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 22nd March 2023

The Way It Is;

Is there a case for a farmer’s political party, as there is in Holland? Sue speaks with Pat O’Toole of the Farmer’s Journal and George O’Malley of the new Farmer’s Alliance.

Should I keep my tracker mortgage? John Duggan brings us all the information you need.

Shane O’Keeffe drops by to tell us about Letters From The Front which opens tonight (Wednesday) at the Watergate Theatre.

On this week’s Producers with Josephine Plettenberg, Josephine takes us to Pipe Street Thomastown, where we meet the couple Julien Toudic and Ashica Kuar, who own Lekker.