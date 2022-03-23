The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 23rd March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Andy Cullen, founder of Husky Rescue Ireland, on his trip to Ukraine to rescue dogs and to try and rehome them.

Gabriel Finn, Transport Manager at PaddyWagon, is currently in France with a convoy of buses on the way to Ukraine to send donations and bring Ukrainians to safety.

Aurelia Glynn of Pieta House tells us about Darkness into Light and Pieta House services.

Maria Dollard encourages everyone to take home a ‘Tree of Hope’ and plant it in their gardens. As part of the National Tree Week in Kilkenny, this is to remember our fellow Europeans in Ukraine. Donations in aid of Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF are welcome.

Jim Mulhall, Chairman of Kilkenny IFA, on encouragements and incentives for farmers caught up in the fallout from the Ukraine war.