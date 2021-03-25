The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 24th March 2021

The Way It Is,

On Wednesday’s Episode,

We ask Pixie Doheny how it’s going in these times,

South Kilkenny Carer David Nolan comes back to us on carers and vaccination,

IT Carlow Lecturer Irene Mc Cormick on tonight’s new student show Keeping It Real,

Honoria Gilchrist of Carlow Women’s Aid on their new safe house and advice for people experiencing Domestic Violence,

Film Critic Cara O Doherty with some TV recommendations,

Minister Malcolm Noonan on the new Climate Change bill approved by the cabinet yesterday,

And Dr Catherine Conlon on veggy meat substitutes which don’t have adequate protein for humans