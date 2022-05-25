The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 25th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

We hear from St Patricks Carlow College, about the gifting of the College to the State – a momentous decision with hopefully a great future for the College and it’s staff and students,

Edwina Grace has been on her travels to Gardens, Waterfalls and Men’s Sheds,

We have another missing wedding ring believe it or not, Aideen Finnegan is looking for your help to find her mam’s wedding ring,

Cllr Chap Cleere wants DNA samples of Dog Poo to stop the fouling of our environment,

The winners of the 8.5 million in Kilkenny have claimed their prize,

We hear from that disturbing Kilkenny rape and abuse trial being tried at the Central Criminal Court in Waterford,

And Dr Paula Greally is with us to talk family health matters, in particular Monkey Pox