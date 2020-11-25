The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 25th November 2020

On Wednesday’s Show,

Dr Jonathan Jacob of Prime Care Graiguecullen on getting a private Covid test locally for those who are asymptomatic patients,

One Parent Families in Kilkenny raise their voices and visibility, Muirne O’ Connor and Ellen Brophy on this.

HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy talks vitamins for kids and new Dept of health vitamin D guidelines for over 65s,

David Walsh formerly of Netwatch on his brand new Carlow Company,

Edwina Grace talks to KCC CEO Collette Byrne about housing and the Abbey Quarter,

And The parent of a Presentation secondary school student on the social media and latterly main stream media furore over uniform policy at the school.