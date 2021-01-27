The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 27th January 2021

On Wednesday’s Show,

Today, such distressing confusion over the AstraZeneca vaccine, Sue talks to MEP Sean Kelly on this.

Simon Lewis, poet teacher, parent, principal and member of Ireland’s tiny Jewish Community on Holocaust Memorial Day along with Jadzia Kaminska whose father survived the Holocaust.

Dietician Aislinn Murphy on good food habits for school kids especially those stressed exam students,

Operation Transformation’s Psychologist Dr Eddie Murphy on well-being in strange times,

And Edward Hayden and Ann Hayden on their friend the wonderful soprano Cara O Sullivan who has died.