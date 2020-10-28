The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 28th October 2020

On Wednesday’s Show,

All the best restaurant takeaways, Ken Mc Guire gives us the lowdown on Kilkenny and Carlow’s must have takeaways!

Visual’s Jessica Traynor on poetry and trees, she is a former Carlow artist in residence

HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy on winter food to keep us strong and how to start loosing those Covid kilos

Eoin Swithin Walsh on what was happening in Kilkenny this time a hundred years ago

Some young parliamentarians, Bo Connery Butler and Niall Byrne from Comhairle na nÓg

And Ruth Butler of KASA on new training for judges and gardaí dealing with sexual assault victims.