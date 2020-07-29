The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 29th July 2020

On Wednesday’s show Kathleen Chada reflects on the murder of her two sons by their father, which happened on this day 7 years ago, and on the featuring of her sons’ art work beside Ana Kriegel’s in an exhibition ‘Stay With Me’ which will stream live tonight. Pat O’ Neill, former Fine Gael Senator reacts to the government’s latest U Turn….this time on the withdrawal of Pandemic Unemployment Payments to those who travel abroad to countries not on the Green List. Do vitamin supplements really make a difference, HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy takes on this question. Deirdre Judge of the CSO is looking for the public to help them get their household surveys done during Covid and Superintendent Pat Murphy on the tragic death of a young man who lived in Urlingford. Scientist John Tyndall’s life has been celebrated in music by Carlow composer Grainne Mulvey who joins us to talk about her work. Lindsay Malone on Life Long Learning at IT Carlow and this week’s installment from the Blackstairs series focuses on religion and ritual associated with the mountain