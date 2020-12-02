The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 2nd December 2020

On Wednesday’s Show,

The Waterford Green Party Councillor who wants to revive Waterford extending it’s boundary into South Kilkenny again,

Thomastown Town of Food takes a new direction, we’ll be hearing all about that as Delcan Rice, Olivia Goodwillie, John O’Connor and Gabrielle Carroll chat to Sue,

In our 16 days campaign, Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse, Marian Dowd tells us about the impact of domestic abuse on children,

We chat to Practice nurse of the year, Theresa Lowry-Lehnen of Institute of Technology Carlow,

John Nolan Carlow man in London on Covid 19 Vaccines in the UK,

HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy on kids and vitamins,

John Keane and Eddie Houlihan on the Lions Appeal Kilkenny.