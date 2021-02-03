The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 3rd February 2021

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn

Today, what an achievement for our very own Cartoon Saloon as Wolfwalkers is nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Sue talks to MD of Cartoon Saloon Paul Young,

Sean Butler on the potentially dangerous situation developing in the north in the aftermath of the AstraZeneca row,

Dietician Aislinn Murphy on the truth and myths concerning immunity boosting,

Dr Ida Milne on women bearing the brunt of Covid pain,

Trish Hennessy with a dish of the day,

Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland on how the birds are doing,

Pat Fitzgerald on how Brexit has stopped a UK nursery exporting hedging to Northern Ireland because it is grown in British soil,

And Paul Keely of Failte Ireland on our home holidays.