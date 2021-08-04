The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 4th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Darren O Neill, Olympian on boxing, talks about commentating, the state of the sport and getting married tomorrow,

What was happening in Kilkenny city and County in August 1921? Eoin Swithin Walsh Author of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution pays us a visit,

Frank Curran of Petronella Restaurant – called after Dame Alice’s maid – how has it been since they opened indoor dining?

Dr Niamh Roche of Bat Conservation Ireland on collecting Bat poo in the interests of science and biodiversity,

Paddy Horohan, former member of Defence Forces, looking for those who served with the Irish defence forces in the Congo in the 1960s,

And Arts festival at the Butler Gallery, Anna O’ Sullivan on this,