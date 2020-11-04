The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 4th November 2020

On Wednesday’s Show,

Where is the battle for the Presidency of the United States at, Sue talks to two American citizens and two politicians, one is The Way It Is favourite talleyman,

Our Wednesday dietician Aislinn Murphy on how spices in our everyday diet are good for us,

Siofra Ni Casaide of the group Burnchurch with her newest composition and we think you will love it and the story behind it,

Mike McCormack author of Solar Bones which will feature on RTE Culture tomorrow night,

Eric Phillips – the most amazing woodworker on his latest project – a tiny caravan to take you to festivals when they return,

And Kathleen Funchion, Carlow Kilkenny TD and American citizen on the use by the HSE of vital professionals as contact tracers.