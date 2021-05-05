The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 5th May 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Today looking up to the skies at a meteor shower caused by Halley’s Comet tonight, Tony Mc Gahon of Carlow Astronomy Club on it,

A report from Maynooth University on wellbeing in Primary Schools after the Covid epidemic, author Jolanta Burke on this,

Primary school principal Simon Lewis gives us his insights on the report as well,

Dietician Aislinn Murphy tells us about what food to eat to keep your blood pressure down,

Hazel Graham with Tusla and Megan Berry with St. Catherine’s in Carlow talk about domestic abuse and some of the myths and fears about it,

World class bartender Cal Byrne tells us about his recent win while still embracing his Kilkenny Carlow roots by using Beotanics ingredients in his mixers,

And Trisha Hennessy tells us this week’s Food Hero and her recipe of Rhubarb & Basil Pasta topped with Pork Medallions,

