The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 6th April 2022

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Philip Bryan, an English teacher in Guiyang, China, tells us about what people in China are hearing about Ukraine and the COVID situation in China.

Frank Flood, who is recently back from Ukraine, updates us on Ukrainian refugees in Ireland

Edwina Grace is back at the Freebooters to check up on Ains Nyuk, a Garda-organised five-a-side soccer tournament that aims to identify and nurture young leaders within the Kilkenny City Traveller Community.

Dublin-based songwriter Lisa O’Neill on her gig at April Sounds. She was also invited to record All the Tired Horses by Bob Dylan for Peaky Blinders final season.

Janet Sahafi tells us about ‘Give Peace a Chance’, a fundraiser for Irish Red Cross Ukraine on Saturday, 9th April at Thomastown Community Hall.

Medha Trehan, Nell Snyder, and Matthew Downey, members of the Kilkenny Youth Theatre at the Barnstorm Theatre, all about their upcoming play “XIV”.

Kieran Brennan, former Deputy Chief of Staff Operations of The Irish Defence Forces, on what’s happening strategically between the situation in Ukraine and Russia.