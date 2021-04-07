The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 7th April 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s Show,

Carlow Educate Together Principal Simon Lewis on vaccines for teachers,

Taxi Driver Derek Devoy on Covid and carrying passengers,

Eoin Swithin Walsh tells us about April 1921 in Kilkenny,

The Iverk Show is cancelled again second year in a row, Norman Storey on this,

Food Blogger Trisha Hennessy with her food heroes,

Sgt Elaine Dalton on how the Gardai respond to Domestic violence victims,

And the National President of St Vincent de Paul Rose McGowan says they have had a 25% increase in calls for help in the first quarter of this year

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-taxi-driver-derek-devoy-on-covid-and-carrying-passengers