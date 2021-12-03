The Way It Is with Sue Nunn,Friday 3rd December 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Dr. Mark O’Loughlin talks to us about the waning of vaccine efficiency as time goes on. .

Pat Burkin pops along to reveal the Bird of the Month

Carlow Choral Society have a concert in Carlow Cathedral on Saturday at 8.30pm. Edwina catches up with member Brian Kelly

Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler chew over all of the stories of the day

Eoin Swithin Walsh talks to us about his new book Kilkenny In Times of Revolution

Finally, Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness joins us on The Way It Is to tell us what his office will be doing to help people in need this Christmas