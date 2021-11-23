The Way It Is with Sue Nunn;Tuesday 23rd November 2021

The Way it Is;

On today’s show:

What’s happening in our local libraries? Head librarian Josephine Coyne joined Sue to tell us why so many of the branches are cutting their opening hours…

Emma Ní Bhroin speaks to Sue about the New 2022-2044 funding scheme secured as Glór Cheatharlach looks to the future

The Historyman is back to tell us all about the characters and events in Carlow’s past

We hear from the National President of St Vincent De Paul about families who are having to chose between heating and food as we head towards Christmas.

The Butler Gallery Giant Art Auction is this weekend. Rebecca Reynolds drops by to tell us what we can expect

Butler Gallery in Kilkenny was one of ten recipients across eight counties to be awarded an allocation of €10,000 from the St Patrick’s Festival & TikTok Creative Fund. KCLR News’ Edwina Grace popped by to find out more

And The Camogie Podcasters go Live on Social media this evening with Camán Caint’s first big event.