The Way It Is with Trish Archer; Wednesday, 3rd May 2023

The Way It Is;

Jennifer Van Uffelen, our resident wellness coach, leads us through some helpful mindfulness exercises.

Trish speaks with Derek O’Byrne, SETU’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar about CAO tips for students as the change of mind deadline approaches.

LoanItt’s John Duggan joins us for the weekly mortgage segment. The topic for this week is ‘Why Use Mortgage Brokers?’

GAIN Equine Nutrition is partnering with Riding for Disabled Associations Ireland. Cathy Byrne and Anne Ryder tell us more.

In this week’s producer series, we learn all about cheese. In Carlow, Josephine pays a visit to Tom Burgess of Coolattin Cheddar near Tullow.