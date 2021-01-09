The Week: Washington riots, Ossory Bishop for new job, fitness after christmas and the leaving cert u-turn

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

Today, we’ve got a presenter of an American radio station on the riots in Washington DC this week. We spoke to the Bishop of Ossory who’s in line to become Archbishop of Dublin, Shauna McHugh grills fitness trainer Davey Jones after Christmas and we spoke to local student Richard Crotty about the government u-turn on the leaving cert.

Capitol Hill Riots

Four people died – including one woman who was shot – during violent protests this week, after supporters of Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building.

Politicians were to formally declare Joe Biden the winner of November’s election, which Donald Trump still falsely claims is fraudulent.

Tear gas was fired as crowds clashed with officers – while two pipe bombs were found outside the headquarters of the two main political parties.

US Vice President Mike Pence has defied Donald Trump by condemning the protests.

On KCLR Lunch this week, John Keane spoke to Carla Rea who’s with American radio station KKLZ about the riots.

Former Ossory Bishop becomes Archbishop of Dublin

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Dermot Farrell of Ossory as Archbishop Diarmuid Martin’s successor in the archdiocese of Dublin, the largest catholic diocese in the country.

The Archbishop-elect spoke with Edward Hayden on KCLR Live about what the role entails.

This Is How We Do It

Time for the first edition of ‘This Is How We Do It’ in 2021!

While it’s been a New Year unlike any other so far, many of our resolutions remain unchanged.

After a bit of overindulgence at Christmas, losing weight and getting more active is still a common goal for a lot of people this January.

But how can we go about it with all the gyms closed for the foreseeable?

For all the tips to get fit from home, our reporter Shauna Mc Hugh grilled Kilkenny fitness instructor Davey Jones.

Here’s what he shared with us.

Leaving Cert U-turn

There was plenty of news this week about the leaving cert and what was going to happen if the lockdowns continued due to Covid-19.

The government announced that it was considering opening the schools for leaving cert students for three days a week but unions were against the move and the government did a u-turn on it meaning students will be educated from home.

Kilkenny College 6th year student Richard Crotty spoke to Edward Hayden about the move and how students are feeling about it.

Click to 01:17:10 on the track below to listen to Richard’s interview.

