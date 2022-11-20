“The whole community is reeling with shock” following Friday’s car jacking incident in Kilkenny

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council has said that his electoral community of Castlecomer and beyond is in a state of shock following Friday’s car jacking on Friday afternoon.

A teenage girl is being treated for life-changing injuries following the incident while a man in his thirties, believed to be the driver of a stolen car, died when it crashed shortly after.

The deceased has been named locally as Dale Fogarty from Chatsworth in Clogh, Castlecomer.

Three others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Saint Lukes Hospital following at the crash on the N77 between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge.

It’s understood that one of the cars involved in the crash had been stolen from outside a premises on Green Street in Kilkenny earlier in the afternoon.

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has told KCLR News of the sense of disbelief in the local area.

“The whole community has been reeling from e shock when we learned of the accident, then we learned of the scale of the accident and then there’s been a whole sequence of events that we’ve learned of. The whole community out there is in total shock at whats happened.”