The World Meeting of Families is to be officially launched across the country

Bells will ring out in Carlow and Kilkenny Cathedrals this evening to mark the official start of the World Meeting of Families.

Pope Francis is attending the global gathering from Saturday.

Julie Kavanagh’s the diocesan delegate for Kildare & Leighlin. She’s been telling KCLR News that this evening’s ceremony in Carlow has an international flavour to it as well as having many locals involved.

While the Ossory representative, Fr Raymond Dempsey, says everybody’s welcome to take part.

Both local ceremonies begin with the ringing of the bells followed by services at 7:30pm to which all are welcome.