There’s a non-metaphorical storm brewing next week and it’s not in reaction to the Covid restrictions

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday next week with travel expected to be affected and a risk of coastal flooding.

But this weekend is due to be mostly dry and bright in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’s still a chance that the storm will steer clear of the south coast but we shouldn’t count on it and maybe make sure the garden is windproofed this weekend, “We would hope that it might slip a little further south as the stronger winds are always on the south of the low pressure system so hopefully it might head south. I wouldn’t be putting up the outdoor Christmas decorations this weekend because they could end up in anyone’s garden on Tuesday or Wednesday.”