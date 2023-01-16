Thieves hit a second Carlow Church with St Johns Church Clonmore in Hacketstown the latest target

Another Carlow church has been targeted by thieves, after KCLR reported a tabernacle being stolen in Kildavin last week.

It’s now emerged that St Johns Church Clonmore in Hacketstown has also been hit in recent weeks with cash stolen from the safe.

The burglary happened sometime between Christmas Eve and last Saturday.

The culprits are reported to have carefully removed two panels of glass from a window to gain entry.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the areas is being urged to contact Hacketstown Gardaí.