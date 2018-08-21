While many continue to pour over CAO first round offers, one local third level facility is preparing to host an open evening for those thinking of upskilling, changing career or returning to education.

IT Carlow will showcase its part-time & fully funded Springboard courses between 6 & 8pm.

Joe Collins is Head of Faculty Lifelong Learning at the college – he’s been telling KCLR News they’ve quite a range of courses to avail of.

He added that there’s something for everyone at this evening’s gathering.