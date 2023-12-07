FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Third and final day of the 2023 Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal radio auction
The phone line's open for your bids: 056 77 96 223
It’s all being going so well and today’s your last chance to help with the Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal radio auction.
All items have been donated by local businesses with 100% of the money raised going to help those in need across our city and county this festive season.
The auction line is open: 056 77 96 223 at the following times for a range of lots;