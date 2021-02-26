Third body found in Co Cork after Garda search

The body of a man has been found in a river in Mitchelstown in Co. Cork.

It’s believed that he’s the brother of the two men that were found dead at a farmhouse last night.

Gardai were called to the scene at around midnight and discovered the bodies of the brothers who were in their 60s.

Gardai then commenced a search for a third brother, believed to be driving a red Toyota Corolla van.

The van was found abandoned at an unconnected farmhouse in Killacluig in Mitchelstown this morning – and in the last hour the body of a man was found in a river nearby.