Third body found in Co Cork after Garda search
Two brothers in their 60s were found dead at a farmhouse in Mitchelstown last night
The body of a man has been found in a river in Mitchelstown in Co. Cork.
It’s believed that he’s the brother of the two men that were found dead at a farmhouse last night.
Gardai were called to the scene at around midnight and discovered the bodies of the brothers who were in their 60s.
Gardai then commenced a search for a third brother, believed to be driving a red Toyota Corolla van.
The van was found abandoned at an unconnected farmhouse in Killacluig in Mitchelstown this morning – and in the last hour the body of a man was found in a river nearby.