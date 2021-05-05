Third Technological University established, as Carlow and Kilkenny await the South East submission outcome

Technological University status has been granted to Athlone and Limerick Institutes of Technology.

All students graduating from the facilities from next year will receive university qualifications, however it hasn’t been decided when the two ITs will become a technological university.

It’s the third TU to be established in the State.

Here in the South East the formal application to merge IT Carlow and Waterford IT under university status was officially submitted to the Higher Education Minister last week.

Simon Harris had said he’s going to plough ahead with the next steps in getting the new facility established for the first of January.