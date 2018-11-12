This area looks set to get a dedicated day care centre for those with Acquired Brain Injuries

It seems Kilkenny is now set to get a new dedicated day care centre for those with Acquired Brain Injuries.

Locals, including Ellen Corrigan have been campaigning for this kind of a facility for some time now and their petition now has almost 12,000 signatures.

Ellen’s brother JJ has an Acquired Brain Injury – or an ABI – and has had to brought to Clonmel for a day care service every week.

Speaking to KCLR, Ellen says they’re delighted with the news – it’ll run each Tuesday at St Patrick’s Centre in Loughboy.

She added it’s their hope that the facility will be made more permanent “It’s amazing to have a starting point having it on every Tuesday but in the long run an hour & a half one day a week isn’t enough, there needs to be more.”

The Health Minister has agreed to meet with those in Kilkenny campaigning for a permanent Acquired Brain Injury day care service for the county.