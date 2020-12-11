This Is How We Do It: Christmas Reading

With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, many of us will no doubt be ramping up our screentime over the next few weeks.

But while the weather outside may be frightful, the number of hours we spend online needn’t be!

To keep every member of the household entertained this Christmas, cosying up with a good book might be just the trick.

For the latest edition of This Is How We Do It, our reporter Shauna McHugh’s been discussing gift-buying for the book lover in your life, and how to convert the kids into bonafide bookworms with The Book Centre in Kilkenny.

Listen back here to the tips their Book Buyer Eadaoin Kennedy had for us;