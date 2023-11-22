KCLR NewsNews & Sport
This Saturday Kilkenny Chamber will hold their annual Kilkenny Business Awards
The Gala event will take place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel and will be hosted by Mary Kennedy of RTÉ fame
Speaking to Brian Redmond and John Masterson on The KCLR Daily Whats the Story, Mary had a go at Brian about his comments during her time in Dancing With The Stars
She also speaks about her fondness of coming to Kilkenny as part of her TV worj with Nationawide.
John also speaks with Brian about the war in Gaza and his hope that people will sit down around the table to find peace
