This Saturday Kilkenny Chamber will hold their annual Kilkenny Business Awards

RTÉ’s Mary Kennedy is coming to Kilkenny at the weekend

The well-known TV presenter is coming to host the Kilkenny chamber awards this Saturday night in the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

Speaking to Brian Redmond and John Masterson on The KCLR Daily Whats the Story, Mary had a go at Brian about his comments during her time in Dancing With The Stars

She also speaks about her fondness of coming to Kilkenny as part of her TV worj with Nationawide.

John also speaks with Brian about the war in Gaza and his hope that people will sit down around the table to find peace

