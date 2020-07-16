Thomastown pharmacist says face coverings will protect vulnerable members of society

A local pharmacist is welcoming the news that customers now have to wear face coverings in all stores.

The government is facing questions of who will be expected to police the measure, which was announced yesterday.

Retail Ireland says staff in shops and supermarkets shouldn’t be ‘put into the firing line’ when it comes to enforcing rules around face coverings.

Marie Connolly owns Healy’s Pharmacy in Thomastown.

She says the new laws on face masks are needed to protect the vulnerable in society:

“I think it’s up to all of us to actually embrace it. Some people are quite quite nervous, some people are, like, even funny. You do feel funny going down town to your local wearing a mask” she shared on KCLR Live. “But I think it’s really important for the people who are high risk within our community. And everybody has somebody in their family who is high risk.”