Those hoping to sit their driving test in Carlow or Kilkenny could face waits of up to six months

Driving test waiting lists have sparked thousands of contacts from politicians to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

Research by the Irish Examiner shows that the RSA is getting three emails a day from Councillors, Senators and TDs across the country.

Tipperary based Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath alone has sent 90 representations since the start of last year.

He says he’s not trying to get people to skip the queue; “People are forced to come into our offices and contact their Oireachtas members because they can’t deal with this system operated by the RSA and it’s across the board, it’s the same with NCT, the same with driving licences, everything; this is just a waiting list of a minimum of four months in Tipperary, that had improved from where it was”.

The RSA’s estimated waiting time indicator shows the 3rd of April 2023 at O’Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny, the 8th of May 2023 at Government buildings in Kilkenny but there’s a 5th June date for Carlow Talbot Hotel.