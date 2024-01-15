Though a car taken from a County Carlow premises has been recovered, Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the theft

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the taking of a car from a local dealership.

The vehicle went missing from a County Carlow premises in the early hours of last Sunday (7th of Jan), though it was later recovered.

Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR News; “This incident occurred at 4am last Sunday morning, the 7th of January, whereby a grey-coloured Skoda Superb car bearing a 151 WX registration plate was stolen from the car dealership just off the Main Street in Ballon, also stolen during the course of the burglary was three large barrels of oils which were outside the premises”.

He adds “Thankfully the stolen car was subsequently recovered on the M50, on the Naas Road there near Rathcoole later that night, undamaged thankfully, so again my colleagues in Tullow are appealing for any information that could assist them with this investigation so anyone at Main Street Ballon at 4am last Sundya morning that might have seen anything that stood out or unusual activity”.