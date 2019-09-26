Thousands have been raised for Kilkenny boy battling cancer

Almost 14,000 euro has now been raised for a Kilkenny boy who’s battling cancer.

Five year old Conor Parr from Clogh, was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the last six months.

Their family and friends decided to set up a GoFundMe page and organise fundraisers to help the family deal with the costs.

As part of their efforts to raise money, the family will be holding a tractor & truck run which will take place this Saturday.

Conor’s mother, Jane, has told KCLR News they’re really hoping Conor has gotten through the worst of the disease now.