Thousands left without power in South Kilkenny on Christmas Eve

Almost 2,400 homes and businesses were without power in South Kilkenny last night after a major outage was reported.

The fault in Rosbercon was reported shortly after 8pm last night with customers without power until shortly before midnight.

Meanwhile, almost 185 homes in Carlow and Kilkenny have been without are without power overnight following weather related damage.

Almost 150 homes are affected in Graigenamanagh, who been without power since approximately 3:45pm yesterday.

There’s another fault in Callan affecting 35 homes.

ESB Networks say they’re working to have supply restored as quickly as possible and within the next hour (9:30am) in Graigenamanagh but there’s no updated restoration time for Callan at present.

In the meantime, they’re advising customers to check outages online and report faults that are not already listed.