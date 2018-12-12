Thousands of euro worth of damage done to signposts in Carlow

An appeal is going out for information after thousands of Euro worth of local signposts were destroyed at Russellstown in County Carlow.

It’s estimated that 2-thousand euro worth of damage was done when four different signage installations were demolished on Monday night at the Towers area near Duckett’s Grove – they had only been put up over the summer.

No accidents were reported to local Gardai on the night, and it’s feared the vandalism was caused deliberately.

There have also been previous reports of drivers gathering to do handbrake turns and donuts on the quiet roads in the area.

James Grogan from Carlow County Council is asking anyone who saw anything between 6- and 9-pm on Monday, or at any other time, to get in touch with the local authority on 059 9170300 or the Gardaí on 059 9136620.