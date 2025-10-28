Thousands of third-level students will don their caps and gowns as the South East Technological University conferring ceremonies get underway.

More than 3,600 graduates will receive their scrolls in events running across four days at the campuses in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford from the schools of Aviation, Science, and Engineering while two PHD’s will also be conferred.

The first gets underway at 10 o’clock this morning.

It comes at a time when the University has expanded its offerings as Vice President for Academic Affairs there Derek O’Byrne outlines;