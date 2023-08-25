Thousands of Students in Carlow and Kilkenny to recieve Leaving Cert results today

2,000 local Leaving Certs students are finally getting their results today.

Just under a thousand Carlow Sixth years and slight more from KIlkenny can check their Grades on the Candidate Self-Service Portal online from 10 o’clock.

Or they can go the traditional way and go in to pick them up at their schools.

Career Guidance counsellor at The Carlow Academy Eoin Houlihan says it’s important to remember that a bad result is not the end of the world and help is at hand at their school or through the Leaving Cert Helpline…

“be as calm as you can and there’s going to be lots of students out there that are going to be very excited and going to bereally, you know, really proud of the results they’ve got. But equally, there may be students out there

that won’t feel that they’ve got the results. The thing is don’t panic and be calm, and as I say,

we are at the other end of the line, or go in to your own guidance counselor in your own school.”