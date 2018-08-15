Thousands of visitors expected for annual Borris Fair
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Thousands of visitors expected for annual Borris Fair

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 min ago
Less than a minute
Photo Credit: MaryAnn Vaughan | KCLR96fm

Up to six thousand people are expected in Borris today for the annual fair which gets underway shortly.

Plenty of trading’s expected along the main street where many stalls set up last night.

Garda checkpoints have been set up at Factory Cross, Kelly’s Corner & Kavanagh’s Corner on the approach  to the town with large vehicles being diverted away while there’s a detour for lighter traffic.

There’s no driving through the village.

Councillor Willie Quinn says locals have mixed feelings about the annual event.

