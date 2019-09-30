Three areas in Carlow & Kilkenny strike gold in the National Tidy Towns

Kilkenny, Clonegal and Leighlinbridge have struck Gold in the National Tidy Towns.

Winners have been revealed in the past hour at a ceremony in the Helix.

Carlow Town, Inistioge and Tullahought won Silver this year.

Special regional awards were given to a number of local projects at the event – Tullaghought’s pollinator plan got special mention in the Small Town category of the All Ireland Pollinator Plan with Kilkenny City winning the Large Town section. Keep Kilkenny Beautiful were runners-up for their sustainable development project for the Nore Walk. And Queen of the Universe N.S. at Longrange in Bagenalstown was declared South East winner of the Schools Award.

County awards of €1,000 each were presented to Clonegal & Kilkenny with Leighlinbridge & Inistioge Highly Commended & getting €800 while €500 was awarded to those commended: Ballon & Tullahought. Myshall & Ballyragget won the County Endeavour Awards, taking €500 a-piece.

Glaslough in Co Monaghan won the overall Tidiest Town award and also won the tidiest village award.

