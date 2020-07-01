Three Carlow Kilkenny TD’s in the mix for Junior Minister roles

We should find out later who the new junior ministers are.

Taoiseach Micháel Martin is under pressure to get the geographical spread right, after he failed to appoint any senior ministers from most of the West, the mid West and here in the South East.

New Green TD for Carlow Kilkenny Malcolm Noonan had been mentioned as a possible Super Junior and as a strong supporter of Eamon Ryan, is widely considered to be due a Junior Minister job.

While outgoing Fine Gael Minister for State John Paul Phelan would have been considered to be a close ally of leader Leo Varadkar, and could be in line to hold on to his position.

Given the lack of gender and geograpical balance in Fianna Fail another first-time local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has also found her name being mentioned.