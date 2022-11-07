KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Three catalytic convertors robbed from cars in Kilkenny over the weekend
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity is asked to report it to the Gardaí in Kilkenny
An investigation is underway after at least three catalytic convertors were cut from cars in Kilkenny at the weekend.
All three were Toyota Prius models and each was targeted last Friday night.
One was in Callan with two others on the outskirts of the city – at Altamount Park and Assumption Place.
