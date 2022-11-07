KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Three catalytic convertors robbed from cars in Kilkenny over the weekend

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity is asked to report it to the Gardaí in Kilkenny

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne07/11/2022
Catalytic Converter
Catalytic Converter

An investigation is underway after at least three catalytic convertors were cut from cars in Kilkenny at the weekend.

All three were Toyota Prius models and each was targeted last Friday night.

One was in Callan with two others on the outskirts of the city – at Altamount Park and Assumption Place.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity is asked to report it to the Gardaí in Kilkenny

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne07/11/2022