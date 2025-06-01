Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Kilkenny yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the L2642 at Barrowmount in Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny yesterday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision involved two cars and occurred at approximately 9:50pm.

The occupants of both vehicles, a man in his 70s and two women, one in her 70s and one in her 50s, were taken to Waterford Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road, which was closed yesterday evening, has since been reopened.