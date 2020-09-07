Three Kilkenny businesses shortlisted for Irish Made Awards

At least three local companies have made the final of the Irish Made Awards for 2020.

Organised by Irish Country Magazine, 350 entries have been whittled down to 115 finalists across ten categories. Graiguenamanagh based Cushendale Woollen Mills are in the running for the textiles category.

While Jerpoint Glass Studio take on fellow Kilkenny based MAKA Ceramics Studio in the Home section.

Winners will be decided by an online public vote which closes on September 30.

For more details & to vote see here