Three local projects shortlisted for national ‘Good Cause Awards’

Three local projects are in the running for this year’s National Lottery ‘Good Cause Awards’.

Almost 500 applications went in but they’ve now been whittled down to the final 36.

The Irish Wheelchair Association’s Carlow branch is in the ‘Health and Wellbeing’ category, while in Kilkenny, an initiative by the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is in the same group, and the No Name Club is there for the Youth section.

Speaking to KCLR News, Robert Magee from the Lotto says the winners will get a substantial cash injection.

photo: visualartsists.ie